Nancy L. Mix, 73, Fort Wayne, and formerly of Wolcottville, Ind., died at her residence on August 2, 2020.
Nancy was born February 9, 1947, in Defiance, Ohio, to Sidney M. and Eldora (Gibler) Sines. They preceded her in death. In 1968, she married Richard Schultz and he preceded her in death in 2003. In 2007, she married Larry W. Mix and he preceded her in death in 2018. For many years she was a supervisor for Sunshine Children’s Home in Archbold, Ohio. She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne.
Surviving are a son, Michael (Shelley) Schultz of Bryan, Ohio; a daughter, Sherry (Kevin) Fee of New Albany, Ohio; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Judy (Dave) Meyer of Sherwood, Ohio, Jacci (Steve) Moss of Defiance, Ohio, and Patti Brahe of Fort Wayne, Ind.
Funeral services will take place Friday, August 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind., with Rev. Karen Koelsch officiating. Visitation will take place on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service time at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a face mask be worn while at both the visitation and funeral services.
Memorials may be made to either Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, Ind. 46825; or Friends of Feline Rescue Center, 14597 Power Dam Road, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.