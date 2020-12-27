PAYNE — Nancy Wearley Mathews, 83, Payne, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Hearth & Home, Van Wert.
Nancy was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on July 31, 1937, a daughter of the late Iona (Bainbridge) Wearley and Homer Faulkner Wearley. She was a control desk supervisor for more than 30 years at Food Marketing in Fort Wayne. Nancy was a member of the Eastern Star. She loved to travel and crochet, but above all things on this Earth, she loved her granddaughter, Karis.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Lisa (Robert) Holloway; granddaughter, Karis Holloway; and sister-in-law, Margaret Wearley.
She also was preceded in death by her brother, Harley Wearley.
Viewing is Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, Payne. Her funeral service is at Dooley Funeral Home, Payne, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with viewing one hour prior. Masks are required. She will be laid to rest in Lehman Cemetery, Payne.
Memorials are to Community Health Professionals, 250 Dooley Drive, Paulding, Ohio 45879. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
