Nancy Huber

Deshler — Nancy Ann Huber, 60, of Deshler, Ohio, passed away at The Laurels of Defiance on Friday, May 14, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Napoleon, Ohio on July 26, 1960, to Carl, Jr. and Donelda (Bostelman) Huber.
Nancy was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hamler. She was baptized and confirmed in the faith at Immanuel Lutheran and later taught Sunday school for many years. Nancy enjoyed helping her family, especially babysitting for her nieces and nephews. She liked to be outside taking care of the lawn or finding a quiet place to work on her needle punch crafts.
Nancy is survived by her mother, Donelda; siblings, Carol (Ken) Badenhop, Barbara (Richard) Snyder, Steven (Mary) Huber, Susan (Jeff) Schortgen; nieces and nephews, Erin Gentry, Sarah (Juan) Astorga, Richard (Shelby) Snyder, Courtney (Joseph) Wilhelm, Steven Huber, Joshua Huber, Olivia (Adam) Schroeder, Eve Schortgen, and Nicholas Schortgen; and 3 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl, niece, Karla Badenhop, and nephew-in-law, Josh Gentry.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gary Funeral Home, Napoleon on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hamler, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Services will be livestreamed from the church Facebook page: @ilchohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church Sunday School or The Laurels of Defiance. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the State. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
