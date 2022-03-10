Nancy Gearig

LIBERTY CENTER — Nancy A Gearig, 87, passed peacefully into Jesus’ arms on March 8, 2022, at CHP Hospice with her loving family at her side.
Nancy was born on June 12, 1934, to Raymond V. and Mabel K. (Rittenhouse) Osborn. She was married to John Gearig Sr. who preceded her in death in 2002.
Jesus Christ was her Lord and Savior and she was happy to share this joy with everyone. One of her greatest pleasures was teaching Sunday school and vacation Bible school at First Baptist Church in Napoleon.
She loved her family above all else, and she truly enjoyed cooking and baking for them. The outdoors was her favorite place while she took care of her animals. One of her favorite out-of-home jobs was working at the Filling Home of Mercy in Napoleon.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cathy (Bill) Barker, Ron (Mary) Burdine Jr., Jeff (Lynda) Burdine, Beverly (David) Schmidlin, 18 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving parents, devoted husband, John, sister, Rita Copsey, and brothers, Ray Osborn Jr. and Jack Osborn.
Visitation for Nancy will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, from 9 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at noon in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 302 E. Maple St., Liberty Center, Ohio. Interment will immediately follow in Shiloh Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Nancy’s honor may be gifted to CHP Hospice in Defiance or the First Baptist Church in Napoleon.
Hanneman Funeral Home–Liberty Center is honored to serve Nancy’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.