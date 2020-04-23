Nancy Lee Fugate, 61, Defiance, passed away Wednesday evening at Mercy Hospital.
She was born March 20, 1959, to Ella Mae (Marihugh) and Russell Robert Brown. Nancy graduated from Defiance High School in 1977. She was preceded in death by her brother, Pug; her mom and dad; and her daughter, Mandy.
Nancy is survived by her son, Thomas Fugate Jr.; and daughter, Mindy (Todd) Moats; and her sisters, Judy (Bob) McNeely and Deb Bischoff. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.