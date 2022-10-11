Nancy Figy

FAYETTE — Nancy J. Figy, 72, of Fayette, Ohio, passed away on October 6, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born on July 10, 1950, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Lloyd and Sara (Geesey) Miller. She graduated from Fayette High School, class of 1968. Nancy played fast-pitch softball and was a cheerleader. On April 15, 1986, she married Jeffrey L. Figy in Wauseon, Ohio, and he survives her. Nancy was employed at City Loan, Ohio Citizens Bank and Farmer and Merchants State Bank before retiring.
Nancy enjoyed spending time with family and helping others. She had a strong work ethic, often working several jobs at once to help her family. Nancy worked at the french fry stand at Oakshade Raceway for many years and volunteered wherever she could be of service to others. She always put the needs of others before her own. Above all else, Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend. She was a caregiver to her mother and her brother, Jerry. Nancy enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. Nancy had a soft spot for animals, especially dogs.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 36 years, Jeff Figy, children, Stephenie (John) Wentworth, Spencer (Heather) Lester, Shawn (Kimberly Livingston) Lester, Jenna (Andrew) Beaverson and Haley Bentley, grandchildren, Trey Homan, Tayah Homan, Brittani Schroeder, Branden Wentworth, Paige Wentworth, Sierra Lester, Spencer (Lauren) Lester Jr., Skylar Lester, Seth Lester, Shawna Lester, Jermaine Livingston, Connor Wesley, Makenna Beaverson, Mika Beaverson, Gunther Bentley and Rutley Bentley, great-grandson, Sutton Lester and Nancy’s beloved canine companion, Sugar. She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant sister, Shirley Miller and her brother, Jerry Miller.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette, from 2-8 p.m. Her funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette, with Rev. Andy Reynard officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral in the funeral home. Burial to be held at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.
Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.andersonfuneralservices.com memorial contributions may be directed to the Fayette Church of the Nazarene, Fayette Volunteer Fire Department Association or to the Normal Memorial Library in her memory. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home–Fayette Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
