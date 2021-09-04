Nancy Englehart died August 16, 2021. A memorial service will begin 3 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Kalida.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Englehart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

