Defiance — Nancy Englehart, 70, of Defiance, died at 7:40 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, at Glenn Park of Defiance.

She was born May 29, 1951, in Lima to the late Herman and Imogene (Wyant) Kahle. Nancy was formerly married to Jack Englehart and he preceeded her in death.

Nancy is survived by two step-sons: Nick Englehart and Ian Englehart; several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; two sisters: Marilyn (Steve) Baxter of Ottawa and Jan (Denny) Metzger of Whitehouse; and a brother: Chuck (Davia) Kahle of Tarpon Springs, Florida.

She is preceded in death by three brothers: Bob, Steve and Tim Kahle; and one sister: Karen Gross.

Nancy retired as a registered nurse for ProMedica in Defiance where she worked for 35 years. She loved traveling with her husband and taking their boat out on Lake Erie. She also enjoyed golfing and bowling and was an avid dog lover. The family would like to thank the staff of Glenn Park of Defiance for their superior and compassionate care for Nancy.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Love Funeral Home, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made to Fort Defiance Humane Society.

