NAPOLEON — Nancy Lou Crew, 78, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Genacross Lutheran Services from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
She was born in Lima, Ohio, on January 23, 1942, to Richard and Wava (Worthington) Ludwig. Nancy was a 1960 graduate of Lima Senior and attended Bluffton College.
Nancy was a member of the Florida United Methodist Church and a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed working as a librarian in Cleveland and Lima before coming back to the area. Nancy was instrumental in establishing the Florida Public Library and retired from the library in 2011. Nancy also worked in the deli at Chief Supermarket and the bakery at Arvay’s and was a successful Avon distributor earning her way into the President’s Club multiple years. She loved to read and cook, which led to her publishing her own cookbook. Nancy entered many recipe contests and had her winning recipes featured in national publications. Nancy volunteered her time as a former member at the Florida-Flatrock Township Fire Department Auxiliary.
Nancy is survived by her children, Jennifer (Dean) Maassel, Anne (Bradd) Tadsen and Natalie (Mark) Hohenberger; grandchildren, Logan Gerken, Cole (Rachel) Gerken, Hunter (Hannah) Gerken, Turner Warncke, Gage Tadsen, Tate Tadsen, Kaelyn Gerken, Alicia Maassel, David Maassel, Carrianne Burditt and Ellie Burditt; great- grandsons, Crew and Elliot Gerken; brother-in-law, Neil Meeks; and sister-in-law, Fran Ludwig. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great- granddaughter, Sunny Gerken; sister, Carol Meeks; and brother, Bruce Ludwig.
Funeral services will be private for the family. Interment will take place at the Florida Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Public Library or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.