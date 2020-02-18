NEY — Nancy C. Brown, 80, Ney, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her residence.
Nancy was born February 27, 1939, in Fayette, Ohio, the daughter of Forest and Florence (Butler) Lemons. She was a 1957 graduate of Farmer High School. Nancy married Ronald Brown on September 14, 1957, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2011. She worked at Bryan Custom Plastics for 44 years, retiring in 2004. Nancy attended Ney United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer for Relay for Life, enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, birdwatching and spending time with her family.
Surviving children, Marcia (Thomas) Xanders of Syracuse, Indiana, Sherri (Joseph) Sida of Ballwin, Missouri, and Natalie (Josh) Zachrich of Ney, Ohio; grandchildren, Amanda Xanders, Paul Xanders, Kelsey Sida and Riley Zachrich; sister, Betty (Harold) Clark of Grover Hill, Ohio; and brother, Jerry (Vilinda) Lemons of Bryan, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald; sisters, Viola Parsell and Eleanor Morey; and brothers, Roy Lemons and James Lemons.
Visitation for Nancy Carroll Brown will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Lynn Street Chapel, 206 N. Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services for Nancy will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, in the funeral home, with Rev. Dwight Bowers officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.
The family asks those remembering Nancy Brown to make memorial contributions to the Williams County Public Library or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
