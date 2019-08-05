Nancy Ann (Carr) Anderson, 82, Defiance, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Mercy Hospital of Defiance.
She was born July 26, 1936, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Herald and Marie (Blosser) Carr. On June 30, 1984, she married Richard Anderson.
Nancy attended Hicksville Schools and graduated from Defiance High School in 1953. After attending Bowling Green State University and graduating from Defiance College, she taught second and third grades at Brickell Elementary in Defiance, retiring after 30 years. Many students told her in later years that "Miss Carr" was their favorite teacher. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association. After retirement for a few years, she worked at JCPenney and enjoyed all her customers. Nancy also enjoyed many travels with her husband, spending time with family and friends, especially the TLC group. Along with loving to read and grow flowers, she loved all God's creatures, especially cats. She loved life and never knew a stranger!
Along with her husband of 35 years, Dick Anderson of Defiance, she is survived by stepdaughter, Cindy Anderson of Toledo; stepsons, Steve and David Anderson of Dayton; niece, Cheryl (Pete) Gillespie of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; nephews, John Carr of Arlington, Texas, and Rob (Jean) Carr of Defiance; five great-nephews; one great-niece; five great-great-nephews; five great-great-nieces; two great-great-great-nephews; and several cousins and good friends that called her "Aunt Nancy."
Preceding her in death were her brother and sister-in-law, John and Fran Carr; sister, Margaret Sue Sanderson; and stepson, Danny Anderson.
Nancy will be greatly missed by all who knew her and her special loving and caring ways.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a memorial service immediately following at 2 p.m. Celebrant Deb Miller will officiate. A luncheon will follow at the Defiance Eagles.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
