Nancy Agler

OAK FOREST, Ill. — Nancy L. Agler (née Mohley), age 77, of Oak Forest, passed away September 23, 2021.
She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother to her son Troy (Roxana) Agler and her two grandchildren, Ariana and Katie Agler. She was a dear sister of Cynthia Leach and the late Barbara Mohley and a fond aunt of Todd Leach and Tanya Leach.
Nancy was born in Sherwood, Ohio, on May 1, 1944, to the late Elwood and Mary Kathryn (née Yeagley) Mohley. She was a graduate of Fairview High School, Bowling Green State University and Elmhurst College. She was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. She was secretary to the board of trustees at the Acorn Public Library in Oak Forest for the last nine years and was president of Friends of the Acorn Public Library for the last five years. Nancy was a founding member of the Sherwood Community Fund. She was an avid reader and enjoyed plants and gardening in her spare time. She was a patron of the arts and absolutely loved socializing with her family and friends. Nancy will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Memorial visitation is Saturday, October 16, 2021, from noon-4 p.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois. Interment at Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood, Ohio, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to the Maine Women’s Fund, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth, ME 04105 (207-831-9893) or Defiance Area Foundation/Sherwood Community Fund, 507 5th Street, Defiance, OH 43512 (419-782-3130).
