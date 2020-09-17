Myrna J. Weible, 84, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at GlennPark of Defiance.
She was born December 21, 1935, to the late Harvey and LaVerne (Brown) Ward in Defiance, Ohio. Myrna was a 1953 graduate of Defiance High School. On November 18, 1955, she married John A. Weible, who preceded her in death on October 2, 2016.
Myrna was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Defiance and the Gideon's Auxiliary. She enjoyed music, singing, and spending time with her family and friends. Myrna will be remembered for her kind and compassionate nature. Her most cherished moments were spent with her family.
Myrna is survived by her sons, David (Angie) Weible of Colon, Mich., and Jim (Lisa Deaton) Weible of Hamilton, Ohio; and her daughter, Julie (David) Hines of Conneaut, Ohio. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne MacPherson, and her twin sister, Mary Brinkman.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. A private funeral service will be held at the church, with Rev. Wayne Alstaetter officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make contributions to First Baptist Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
