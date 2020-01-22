Mitchell N. Harvey, 36, Defiance, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at his home in Defiance. Schaffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Service information

Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
2:00PM-8:00PM
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
11:00AM
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
