Mitchell N. Harvey, 36, Defiance, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 17, 2020, at his residence in Defiance.
He was born July 15, 1983, to Anthony and Hilda (Quintero) Harvey in Defiance, Ohio. On December 28, 2019, he married Ashley (Dalton) Harvey, who resides in Defiance. Mitchell was extremely proud of his work as a bridge builder, and was a member of Union 329. He was a huge 49ers fan, and his greatest joy was spending time with his children and family. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Mitchell is survived by his loving wife, Ashley Harvey; his father, Anthony Harvey of Defiance; his mother, Hilda Quintero of Beaver Dam, Ohio; and his three children, Brynn, Mitchell and Bane Harvey, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind his sister, Nicole Harvey of Defiance; and his grandmother, Hazel (Larry) Colwell of Cecil, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Theodore Harvey; and grandparents, Simitrio and Matias Quintero.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Isaac Shelton Jr. officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to his children. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
