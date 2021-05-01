Mitchell Boundy

Paulding — Mitchell Max "Mick" Boundy, 86, died April 29, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center, Defiance.
Mick was born second son of Harold and Maxine (Peeper) Boundy, on October 25, 1934. He was a graduate of Paulding High School and Indiana Tech Ft. Wayne, and was employed as plant manager of Arnold Haviland Muffler of Defiance until the Havilands retired. He then owned and operated Boundy True Value Hardware until his retirement.
Mick leaves his wife of 62 years, Romaine (Mohr) Boundy, daughter, Michele Rene Boundy and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by brothers, John and Jerry.
Mick was US Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a member of First Christian Church where he was a deacon in his early years. He was also a member of John Paulding Historical Society, Fish and Game Club, VFW Post 587 and Flat Rock Lodge. He enjoyed being a pilot and NASCAR. In 1957 he raced in the Daytona 500.
To honor Mick's wishes there will be no visitation. A private burial will be conducted at a later date in Live Oak Cemetery in the family plot.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Brookview Health Care, John Paulding Historical Society, or Paulding EMS.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
Friends may share condolences and fond memories at www.denherderfh.com
