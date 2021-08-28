Miriam Lane

Napoleon — Miriam Janet Lane, 84, of Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, with her daughter Susan by her side.
She was born March 31, 1937, in Berrysburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Lester and Anne (Potter) Koppenhaver. On December 9, 1955, she married Melvin Lane and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2019.
Miriam was a loving mother, a kind friend to all she knew, and caring and compassionate to those in need. She always had luck on her side and won at anything she played, including poker and euchre. She had a great sense of humor and over the years she had several close calls with death and wanted it known, "I almost died four times, did die once, and now I'm finally gone!"
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Moose, Eagles and American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Thomas) Lane-Baldwin; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Lane; grandchildren, Jennifer Grubaugh, Nathaniel Lane, Audrey Lane and Blake Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Tristan, Connor, Hannah and Ian; and a brother, Lester (Barbara) Koppenhaver. She was also preceded in death by sons, Melvin, Jr. and Thomas; grandson, Michael Lane; and siblings, Margaret Nice, Erma Miller and Kenneth Koppenhaver.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, August 30, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, where friends may call from 10 a.m.-noon. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, or the ALS Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
