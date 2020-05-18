Mindy Smalley

Mindy Kay Smalley, 36, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Defiance, Ohio.
Mindy was born March 21, 1984, at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii. She is the daughter of the late Rebecca (Shafer) Smalley and Dean (Susie) Smalley.
Mindy attended Hicksville Elementary School through sixth grade and was homeschooled through graduation in 2001. She joined the Navy in 2002, where she was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, Hawaii. She graduated from Brown Mackie College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Her last job was working with homebound and elderly patients with Helping Hands of Putnam County.
Surviving are her parents, Dean (Susie) Smalley; her siblings, MaryAnn (fiancé, Frank Espinosa) Gibson of Van Wert, Ohio, Dean “Deano” II, Grant, Cecelia (Seth Omlor), Anna, Jude and Emma Smalley, all of Hicksville; grandparents, Roseann C. (Steffel) Meyer, John (Sally) Schafer; two nieces, Kayla and Caydence Gibson; a nephew, Myles Gibson; boyfriend, Joel Muniz; and her beloved dog, Iggy.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Becky; grandparents, MaryAnn (Mack) Schafer, Harold and Betty (Brown) Smalley, and Gerald Meyer; and a brother-in-law, Kevin Lee Gibson.
The Smalley family will be holding a Memorial Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, 100 Antwerp Drive, Hicksville, on Tuesday, May 26, at 2 p.m., with Father Dan Borgelt officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those planning an expression of sympathy consider a memorial of Catholic Masses said for Mindy at your local Catholic church or to the family to help with expenses.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
