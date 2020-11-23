ST. THOMAS, Ontario — Milton E. Gruber of St. Thomas, passed peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the age of 86.
He was the beloved husband for over 62 years to Edna Marie (Collins) Gruber, the dearly loved father of Chris Collins (Elana), Brenda (O’Hagan) Gruber and Jennifer Gruber Ouimette and the cherished grandfather to six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Milton was the last of his family, predeceased by his siblings and his parents, Fordyce and Ida (Roe) Gruber. He will be lovingly remembered by several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Milton was born in Fort Wayne, Allen County, Indiana, on October 22, 1934. He worked as a heavy duty diesel mechanic and specialized in airplane repair. Milton was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 210, TOPS ON5388 and the East London Optimist Club. He loved and will be missed by all of his fur babies.
Due to COVID-19, cremation will take place. A public celebration of Milton’s life will be announced by the family at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund, the Canadian Children’s Optimist Foundation or the charity of one’s choice. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin Street, St. Thomas, Ontario, was entrusted with arrangements.
