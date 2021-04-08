Milton Apel

Napoleon — Milton H. Apel, 88, of Napoleon, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
He was born in Napoleon on August 11, 1932, to Carl and Hilda (Huner) Apel. Milton married Margaret Jane Roney on June 11, 1966, at Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Church, Cincinnati, Ohio. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.
Milt was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. He worked for General Motors in Defiance for 40 years in the metallurgy lab. He was a life-member of the Napoleon American Legion Post 300, VFW and Amvets. Milt served as a past Commander of the American Legion and a faithful member of the Honor Guard. Serving the community was important to Milt, and he gave back as a member and past president of the Napoleon Lions Club.
Milt is survived by his daughters Patricia (Craig) Birkhold and Lisa (Wayne) Brejcha; grandchildren Andrew, Claire, Emily, and Alex Birkhold and Jennifer and Kathryn Brejcha; and sister Mickie Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jane; and brothers, Carlton and Weldon Apel.
Friends and family will be received at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery with military honors. Funeral Services will be livestreamed from the church Facebook page: facebook.com/stpaulnapoleon. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 300, American Legion Gifts for Yanks, St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Henry County United Way. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
