Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Occasional rain. Becoming windy. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph, becoming SSW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Becoming windy. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph, becoming SSW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.