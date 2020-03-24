Funeral services for Mildred "Millie" Behlke were held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Zion's Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. Burial was in Riverview Memory Gardens. Pallbearers were Jeff Behlke, Roger Behlke, Arend Zimmerman, Joe Richmond, Jason Mast and Rick Hodges. Honorary pallbearers were Millie's grandchildren, Jason, Josh, Jessica and Joseph; and great-grandchildren, James, Owen and Alina.
To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Behlke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.