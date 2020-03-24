Funeral services for Mildred "Millie" Behlke were held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Zion's Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. Burial was in Riverview Memory Gardens. Pallbearers were Jeff Behlke, Roger Behlke, Arend Zimmerman, Joe Richmond, Jason Mast and Rick Hodges. Honorary pallbearers were Millie's grandchildren, Jason, Josh, Jessica and Joseph; and great-grandchildren, James, Owen and Alina.

