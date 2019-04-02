NAPOLEON — Mildred Miller, 91, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Genacross Lutheran Services, Napoleon campus, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born November 22, 1927, to Alvin J. and Luella (Bergstedt) Miller of Gerald, Ohio. On July 7, 1946, she married the love of her life, Eldor H. Miller, who preceded her in death in August 31, 1991.
Mildred was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church of Napoleon. She looked forward to going to church every Sunday and spending time with the congregation. Mildred worked at J.R. Winter and Frigid Queen (Peewees) for some time. She volunteered at Together We Can Make A Difference. She enjoyed watching baseball and football, and cheering on the Buckeyes. She liked to listen to polka music and fishing. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters and playing cards with them. Mildred was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 300 of Napoleon.
She is survived by her children, Connie (Paul) Long, Thomas (Marsha) Miller, Nancy (Ron) Kruse, Debra Fletcher and David (Tammy) Miller; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin J. and Luella (Bergstedt) Miller; husband, Eldor H. Miller; daughter, Linda Scharf; great-great-grandson, Bryson Davis; and her son-in-law, Dennis Fletcher. She also was preceded in death by her siblings, Olga Kruse, Esther Fouts, Lorna Bostelman, Ruth Bostelman, Eleonora Koppenhofer, Betty Botjer, Harlan Miller, Vernon Miller and Donald Miller.
Visitation for Mildred will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home (830 N. Scott St.) of Napoleon from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will take place Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church (810 Scott St.) of Napoleon at 11 a.m., with one hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the services at Riverview Memory Gardens of Defiance.
Memorials in Mildred’s memory may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church of Napoleon. Friends are invited to share a memory of Mildred and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
