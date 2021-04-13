Mildred M. Limber

Ayersville — Mildred Limber, 94, of Ayersville, passed on to her heavenly home in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 11, 2021.
She was born in Highland Township on September 21, 1926, the daughter of the late Earl and Della Peck. She was a graduate of Ayersville High School. On May 19, 1951, she married George Limber, who died October 25, 1998.
Mildred was a faithful member of Ayersville United Methodist Church, and the Highland Township Fire Department Women's Auxiliary, "The Firettes". She was secretary of the Ayersville Telephone Company and retired for the Ayersville Water and Sewer District, serving as clerk. She also served as a substitute bus driver for the Ayersville Local Schools.
Mid was happiest when she was busy working at any job. Whether changing mufflers in Limbers Marathon Station, or welding in her shop at home, sitting still was not one of her favorite activities.
Surviving are her two sons, Rick (Jane) Limber of Antwerp, Ohio, and Ron (Sandi Thompson) Limber of Defiance. She also leaves behind her sister, Wilma Limber, six grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, and three step-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Limber and one brother, Bob Peck.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Ayersville United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Rev. Maurice Dunn officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place at Ayersville Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Preferred Memorials are suggested to Ayersville United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
