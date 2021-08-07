Mildred Eagleson

Van Wert — Former Paulding and Van Wert resident, Mildred "Babe" Eagleson, 87, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Celina Manor, where she had been a resident for approximately five months.

She was born November 26, 1933, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of Claude and Hazel Congleton. On April 4, 1949, she married Kenneth Eagleson Sr. She was the "toy and candy lady" at Ben Franklin Store in Paulding for many years.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda (Bill) Shipman of New Bremen, Ohio; son Kenneth (Robin) Eagleson Jr. of Paulding; grandchildren Stacy Violi, Sheri (Marc) Kogge, Scott Shipman and Kenisha (Paul) Siebert.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Kenneth; parents; brothers, Harry, Ted, Albert, Oral and Bill; two sisters, Ruth Stuart and Helen Rudasill; grandson, Kenneth Eagleson III, and two infant granddaughters, Mikyla Jean Eagleson and Zoey Jane Seibert.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, August 11, and on Thursday from noon until time of services at Den Herder Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorial contributions made to American Heart Association.

Friends may share online condolences at www.denherderfh.com.

