Mike Jones

Antwerp — Michael P. Jones, 70, of Antwerp, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, in his home with his family by his side.
Mike was born January 25, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of the late Frank and Hazel (Fett) Jones. Mike married Deborah J. Weaver on October 28, 1972, in Hicksville, Ohio, and she survives. He worked at Fruhauf until they closed in 1986. Mike then worked at Fleetwood Travel Trailer in Edgerton, Ohio, for over 10 years. Mike loved spending time outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, or shooting guns at the rifle range. He especially enjoyed hosting cookouts and spending time with his family.
Surviving is his wife, Deb Jones of Antwerp, Ohio; three children, Mike (Linda) Jones of Woodburn, Indiana, Stacy (Herb) Myers of Hicksville, Ohio and Jackie (Joe) Bell of Barnesville, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Collin (Kate) Jones, Nick Jones, Mya Jones, Brandon Jones, Brooke Jones, Ayla Myers, Kye Myers, Connor Myers, Cooper Bell and Payton Bell; three sisters, Lorraine (Joe) Morhart of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brenda (Tom) Badenhop of West Unity, Ohio and Linda Jones of Waterloo, Indiana; several nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; stepdad, Robert "Dale" Weaver; niece, Tina Volkert.
Visitation for Mike will be held Monday, April 12, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with his brother-in-law, Joe Morhart officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. Those attending services are required to wear masks, observe social distancing and to keep visits brief.
Memorial contributions can be made to Elara Caring Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
