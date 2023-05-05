Miguel Urdiales

DEFIANCE — Miguel M. Urdiales, 85, of Defiance, died Monday, May 1, 2023.
He was born October 8, 1937, to Matias and Natalia (Moreno) Urdiales in Colorado City, Texas. On February 7, 1959, he married Margaret Herrera in Angola, Indiana. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Defiance. Mike was employed by General Motors Central Foundry for 44 years.
Miguel is survived by his wife, Margaret, children, Thomas Urdiales, Defiance, Matias Urdiales, Defiance, two daughters, both of Defiance, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and siblings, Gilbert Urdiales and Dolores Sanchez. He was preceded in death by siblings, Matias Urdiales Jr., Beatrice Mendizabel, Maria Casssilas, Carmen Salinas, Luis Urdiales, Arturo Urdiales and Jose Urdiales.
Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William St., Holgate on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. with the rosary recited at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Catholic Church, Defiance. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
