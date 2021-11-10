Micky Colburn

Defiance — Micky Lynn Colburn, age 54, of Defiance, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, in Defiance, Ohio.
He was born on June 28, 1967, to the late George and Diane (Miller) Colburn in Defiance, Ohio. Micky appreciated the help from all his family and friends. He was especially grateful for his best friend Randal Perkins, who was the brother he always wanted. He also appreciated everyone he worked with, especially Tracy and Amy Hammersmith at TJ Automation, for allowing him to work when fighting his Multiple Sclerosis, to the point it became too dangerous for him to work.
Micky loved to share his knowledge. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, hunting and camping. He will always be remembered for his stubbornness and his will to never give up, even when life wasn't going his way. Micky is happy being with his mom and dad. He will love and miss everyone...his family and friends...he loved you all. And we love you and miss you.
Micky is survived by his sons, Nicholas Colburn and Damion Colburn, both of Defiance, his sister, Brenda (Bill) Porter, four grandchildren, his nieces Cassie and Hannah, and his nephews, Eric and Cody.
There will be no services. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to The Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis at Cleveland Clinic. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
