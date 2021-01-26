Michelle Stork

Defiance — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our loving mother, wife, sibling, and grandma of Michelle Jane Stork. On the morning of January 21, 2021, Michelle was reunited with the love of her life, Larry Stork, who departed seven years prior.
Michelle was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, to the late Ethel Frances McPartlin and John Duncan Brennan in 1950. She was a U.S. Marine, and after her service she became a nurse. Michelle enjoyed traveling, and she loved her family dearly.
Michelle is survived by her family, Shawn (Michelle), Decca (Ritchie), Kathy (Ernie) and Steve (Cassandra); and three stepchildren; as well as her grandkids, which include Jakob, Hailee, KC, Mercedes, Amber, Gavin and Griffin; and 15 additional grandkids. She has seven siblings, Vicky, Jack, Larry, Janice, Jill, J. Patrick and Jeanine.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry D. Stork.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Michelle's life will be held at Defiance VFW Hall, 201 Clinton Street, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021. A graveside service at Riverview Memory Gardens will follow at 2 p.m., with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 3360. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Defiance County DAV. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
