TOLEDO — Michele Vergote, 58, passed away on April 10, 2022, at her home in Toledo, Ohio.
She was the former wife of George Vergote, who preceded here in death in 2019, and Mark Bliss. She was raised in Defiance, Ohio, and the daughter of Lewis and Leanne Schroeder. She attended and graduated from Ohio State School of Cosmetology and Defiance High School.
She is survived by her children, Tyler (Kristina) Bliss, Tristen (Fred) Reinbolt and George (Corinne) Vergote II, five grandchildren, and brothers, David (Loretta) Schroeder and Bradley (Jody) Schroeder.
