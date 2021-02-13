Michael Struble

Defiance — Former Defiance City Schools superintendent, Michael Richard Struble, 70, Defiance, Ohio, passed away on February 10, 2021, after a short battle with leukemia. A memorial service will be held in Defiance at a later date, which will be publicly communicated.
Mike was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on February 7, 1951. He graduated from Defiance High School in 1969 and continued his education at Miami University graduating in 1973. He later earned a master's degree from Ohio University in 1979. He worked in education for 46 years as a teacher, coach, athletic director, principal, and superintendent.
Mike served Defiance City Schools from 2006-19 before retiring. He was the driving force in the completion of two major building projects and numerous other district facility upgrades. His passion for outstanding facilities for the community of Defiance will be his legacy for decades to come. Working for Defiance City Schools was one of the great joys of his life.
Mike married Amy (Reeves) Struble on September 11, 1971. They were married for 49 years. The couple had two children together, Michelle and Matthew.
He is survived by his wife, Amy (Reeves) Struble; children, Michelle (David) Bailey and Matthew (Meg) Struble; siblings, Cindy (Steve) Neal and Steve Struble; grandchildren, Zachary Bailey, Lauren Bailey, Grace Struble and Baby Girl Struble, due in April 2021; and his beloved bulldog, Tilly.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Struble and Jane (Christy) Struble; and his sister, Teri (Dennie) Westrick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Defiance High School Athletics and/or the First Presbyterian Church in Defiance, Ohio.
