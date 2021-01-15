OTTAWA — Michael L. “Spanky” Greer, 72, Ottawa, died at 4 a.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
He was born April 5, 1948, in Lima, to the late Richard D. and Margaret A. (Hash) Greer. On July 26, 1969, he married Dianna K. Steingass, who survives in Ottawa.
Spanky also is survived by a daughter, Kim (Ted) Busser of Ottawa; a grandson, Adam Brinkman of Buffalo, N.Y.; two “adopted” daughters, Lynn Williams and Kerri Louiselle, both of Continental; two aunts, Linda Greer Phillips of Cridersville and Nancy Mattison of DuBois, Pa.; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Parker Wildermuth of Continental.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Emma Ann “Sis” Greer.
Spanky retired from General Motors, Defiance, after 37 years. He was a former member, president and zone chairman of the Continental Lions Club. He was a lifetime member and former commander of the Continental American Legion Post 541. Spanky was also a member of the Ottawa AMVETS Post 2013 and Defiance UAW Local 211, and a former firefighter for the New Bavaria Fire Department. He was a former driver for Continental EMS, and a former bus driver for Holgate Schools. He also had worked for Okuley’s Pharmacy, Continental.
Spanky was also a baseball coach for Spanky’s Yankees, former manager for the Continental Playground, and manager for Spanky’s Taxi Service for the Putnam County Fair. Alongside his father, he was also a former scorekeeper for the American Legion Baseball Teams. Spanky was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but he converted to The Ohio State Buckeyes for his grandson. He was a big jokester, he had a joke for everyone. He enjoyed watching his grandson participate in martial arts competitions and swim meets. He also enjoyed watching the OG Titan football games and American Legion baseball teams.
A celebration of life will be held at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, with his nephew, Gary Buckland, officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held Sunday from 1-4:30 and 6-7:45 p.m. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Council on Aging or a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
