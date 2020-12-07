Michael P. Scott, 71, Defiance, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born September 10, 1949, to Paul and Marion (Thompson) Scott in Dayton, Ohio. On June 11, 1971, he married Doris Hamblin, who survives in Defiance. Michael worked for over 35 years at Johns Manville until his retirement in 2009. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Doris Scott of Defiance; his two sons, Kenneth (Dana) Scott and Michael Scott, all of Defiance; three grandchildren; his brother, Robert Scott of Cincinnati, Ohio; and his sister, Linda Longo of Dayton, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Glenn Scott.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.