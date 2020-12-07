Michael P. Scott, 71, Defiance, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.

He was born September 10, 1949, to Paul and Marion (Thompson) Scott in Dayton, Ohio. On June 11, 1971, he married Doris Hamblin, who survives in Defiance. Michael worked for over 35 years at Johns Manville until his retirement in 2009. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Doris Scott of Defiance; his two sons, Kenneth (Dana) Scott and Michael Scott, all of Defiance; three grandchildren; his brother, Robert Scott of Cincinnati, Ohio; and his sister, Linda Longo of Dayton, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Glenn Scott.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load entries