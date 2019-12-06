Funeral services for Michael J. Relyea were held Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home with Deacon John Weber officiating. Burial was at Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tim Cereghin, Jason Phlipot and Nolen Bachellor. Honorary pallbearers were Patrick Relyea and Mario Rodriguez.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Relyea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries