Michael Relyea

Michael J. Relyea, 62, of Defiance, passed away Monday evening, Monday, December 2, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born February 18, 1957, to Glenn and Norma (Burkhart) Relyea in Defiance. Michael was a 1976 graduate of Defiance High School. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance. He worked at Campbell Soup Co. in Napoleon for more than 39 years until his retirement. He loved to bowl, watch movies and was a huge Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions fan.
Michael is survived by his five siblings, Patrick (Joann Diemer) Relyea of Bryan, Ohio, Norma Jean (Paul) Appel of Edgerton, Ohio, Dolores (Leonard) Cereghin of Tombstone, Ariz., Cecelia Relyea and Ann Bachellor, both of Defiance. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Janie Phlipot, Virginia Relyea, Theresa Relyea and Mary Carleen Relyea at birth; and one brother, Timothy Relyea.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Deacon John Weber officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.