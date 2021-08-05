Michael Rath

Defiance — Michael P. Rath, age 64, of Defiance, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, August 2, 2021, in Coldwater, Michigan.
He was born on April 20, 1957, to the late C. William and Patricia (Perrault) Rath in Defiance, Ohio. Mike earned his bachelor's degree in business from University of Toledo. On October 31, 1987, he married Elizabeth "Beth" (Cornell) Rath, who survives.
Mike was a faithful member of St. John's Catholic Church, and was active in the capital campaign, church festivals and reverse raffles. Mike was co-owner and operator of Ft. Defiance Construction Company, and presently the owner of Armstrong Steel in Newark, Ohio. He was past president of Ohio Contractor's Association, and past president of Kettenring Country Club. Mike owned stock in the Green Bay Packers, and was an avid fan. He enjoyed golfing, boating, napping and spending time with his family and friends.
Mike will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 33 years, Beth Rath of Defiance, his daughter, Taylor Rath of Defiance, and his son, Benjamin (Jordyn Blood) Rath of Findlay, Ohio. He also leaves behind his sisters: Barbie Rath and Sara (Randy) Varner, all of Defiance, and Jenny (Dan) Horvath of Sylvania, Ohio, his brother, Chris (Lorie) Rath of Defiance, two sisters-in-law: Kathy Fitzcharles of Delaware, Ohio and Kimberly (Michael) Payne of Columbus, Ohio, his brother-in law, Kenneth (Devra) Cornell in Powell, Ohio, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family in Italy, the Gioffreda family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, William "Billy" Rath.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio, with a vigil service scheduled at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father George Wenzinger and Father David Cirata officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's Catholic Church, or Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
