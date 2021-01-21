Defiance — Michael V. Partee, 75, Defiance, died at 10:06 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.

He was born October 19, 1945, in Defiance County, to the late Virgil and Betty (Lang) Partee.

Michael is survived by a daughter, Michelle Tallent of Florida; four grandchildren; a sister, Marsha (Junior) Geckle of Continental; a brother, Phillip (Bettie) Partee of Plain City, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Partee.

Michael was a graduate of Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Okla. He was a diesel mechanic at Hornish Bros. Trucking and General Motors, both of Defiance. Michael loved working on cars, and he also enjoyed shooting sports. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Pastor Brent Gibson officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.

