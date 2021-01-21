Defiance — Michael V. Partee, 75, Defiance, died at 10:06 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
He was born October 19, 1945, in Defiance County, to the late Virgil and Betty (Lang) Partee.
Michael is survived by a daughter, Michelle Tallent of Florida; four grandchildren; a sister, Marsha (Junior) Geckle of Continental; a brother, Phillip (Bettie) Partee of Plain City, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Partee.
Michael was a graduate of Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Okla. He was a diesel mechanic at Hornish Bros. Trucking and General Motors, both of Defiance. Michael loved working on cars, and he also enjoyed shooting sports. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Pastor Brent Gibson officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.