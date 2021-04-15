Michael Okuley

Leipsic — Michael John Okuley age 58, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in his rural Leipsic home.
Michael was born August 26, 1962, to Vincent and Rosella (Michaelis) Okuley in Napoleon. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School. Michael was a member of VFW Post 9547, Eagles Aerie 2793, Findlay Moose, NRA and Miller City Sportsmen's Club. He leaves behind his wife of 9 1/2 years, Natalie (Crawford) Okuley and his first wife Jody Okuley. Mike was a farmer and enjoyed all things outdoors; hunting with his son, watching his grandkids fish in his pond and camping at Bluewater. Mike liked to drive slow (as a lot of farmers do) and tended to drive towards where he was looking. He loved his yearly trip to Texas, his second home. Mike liked naps in his reclining chair and watching old TV shows.
In addition to his wife Natalie, surviving is his son, Jonathon (Angela) Okuley; step- daughters: Angie (Jaap) Boersma and Catrina Wells; and grandchildren: Dani Okuley, Kyla Okuley, Faye Okuley, Jaylynn Brown, Aubrey Brown and Abonie Brown. Preceding him in death are: parents; daughter, Jessica Okuley Brown; brother, William Okuley and son in law, Cory Brown.
Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. Due to health concerns, a mask is required; social distancing will be enforced and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. The celebration of Michael's life will be private. The service can be viewed on the funeral home Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021. Contributions in Mike's memory can be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice or a charity of your choice. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
