Michael Lynn Meyer, 68 of Findlay passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Mike was born in Napoleon on December 25, 1954, to the late Lawrence and Verna (Gerken) Meyer. He married Christie Churchill and she survives along with his daughters; Stehpanie (Eirk) Thompson of Powell, Ohio, Jessica (Chad Dingledine) Meyer of London, Ohio, bonus kids; Vicki (Tim) Mack of Swanton, Ohio, Barbara (Larry) Zimmerman of Wauseon, Ohio. Mike is also survived by his grandchildren; Sawyer and Beckett Thompson, Gabe, Cole and Oliver Dingledine, Linnea (Tyler) Short, Logan (Kortney) Mack, Lydia (Dustin) Sweeney, Zane and Drew Krall, Alex and Derek Zimmerman and nine great grandchildren. He was one of six kids and his brother Mark (Kathy) Meyer still survive in New Richmond, Ohio along with his sister-in-law Betty Meyer and brother-in-law Norm Baldwin. Mike was preceded in death by brothers; Russell (Elaine) Meyer, James Meyer, Dave Meyer and sister, Bonnie Baldwin. Mike graduated from Tinora High School, Jackson Community College, Defiance College and the University of Dayton. He worked for Marathon Oil Company, IBM and Northern Tier Energy. He was a member of First Lutheran Church, Findlay. Mike enjoyed golf and was an avid Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and will be remembered for his great sense of humor and ability to make people laugh. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 3–7 p.m. at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at First Lutheran Church where additional visitation will be held from 10:00 AM Thursday until the time of service. A private burial will be held later. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Mike to HDSA Central Ohio Chapter, PO Box 2213, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Meyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.