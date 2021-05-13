Michael Lewis

Holgate — Michael P. Lewis 53, of Holgate, died unexpectedly on Friday evening, May 7, 2021.
He was born on January 15, 1968, in Defiance, Ohio, to Betty (Killion) and Lawrence (Larry) Lewis. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School and Four County in 1986. He then joined the Navy in 1986 and got to travel to different parts of the world as he was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan, and did a tour in the Gulf. He was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He was a loyal member of the Moose Lodge 788, Napoleon. Mike was a truck driver for over 18 years and recently worked for BA Miller Trucking out of Liberty Center. He was also a member of the NRA, as he liked shooting guns. Mike had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed cooking but he was really good on the grill or his smoker. He loved riding his motorcycle and messing around in the garden and watching it grow.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Borer-Kuhn) Lewis; his daughter, Felicia (Jacob) Skeens, Holgate; step-son Darrell (Arin) Kuhn, Napoleon; two grandchildren, Adalyn and Reagan Kuhn; his mother, Betty Lewis; sisters: Brenda (Pat) Dotson, Defiance, Cindy (Dave) Gustwiller, Archbold; brothers: Darrell Lewis, Defiance, Kenneth (Cannina) Lewis, Cecil; 20 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Larry and four-legged faithful companion of 14 years, Maximus.
Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 2 p.m. until the time of remembrance at 6 p.m. Due to health concerns, a mask is required; social distancing will be enforced and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky, or to the funeral home to help with expenses. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
