Funeral services for Michael E. Larson were held Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Veronica Champa provided the music. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Capt. Shannon J. Bender, Anthony Valentin, Blake Sparkman, Tyler Osmon, Wilfred “Bill” Curtis, Dave Emerling, Greg Shock and Ron Carpenter. Schaffer Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries