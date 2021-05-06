Defiance — Michael L. Seibenick, 70, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Michael was born on January 16, 1951, to the late Richard and Mildred (Noneman) Seibenick in Defiance, Ohio. On July 23, 1971, he married Pamela (Yant) Seibenick, who survives. Michael worked at Defiance Precision Products for several years until his retirement. He was a member of the Ham Radio Association. Michael loved music. He loved playing his guitar, listening and sharing good music with his loved ones, attending music sessions held at his parents' house during visits, nature, and a good fish sandwich.
Although Michael was a quiet man, those closest to him knew he was a deep and philosophical thinker who was very passionate about religion and spirituality. He thoroughly loved spending time with his immediate family, and siblings.
Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Pamela Seibenick of Defiance, his daughter, Olivia A. Seibenick of Ventura, California, and three sisters, Dr. Susan R. Horton, PhD of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Patricia (Clifford "Bud") Pessefall of North Canton, Ohio, and Janice (Thomas) Farr of Defiance, Ohio.
The family has planned a private memorial service. Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Ft. Defiance Humane Society, or Friends of Felines. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.