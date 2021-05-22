Michael L. Davidson

Davidson

Michael “Mike” L. Davidson, age 71, a resident of Columbia, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at his home.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday May 18, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

