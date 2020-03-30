Michael James Keber, 67, Defiance, passed away March 22, 2020.
He was born January 10, 1953, in Defiance, Ohio, son of the late James and Louise (Marten) Keber.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lorraine (DeMuth) Keber; daughter, Erin Keber (Serapio Gonzales Jr.), Arlington, Texas; sons, Matthew (Kayla) Keber and Andrew Keber (Katlyn Grimes), both of Defiance; and grandchildren, Karter, Kable, Kameron, Krew, Hunter and Haleigh. Mike also is survived by his siblings, Cathy (Destry) Jones of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Tom (Bev) Keber of Defiance, Ohio, Jane (Ed) Trocha of McComb, Ohio, Gerry (Renee) Keber of Defiance, Ohio, and Nancy (Terry) Joy, Dacula, Georgia; many nieces and nephews.
During Mike’s 40-year employment at Johns-Manville in Defiance, he served the GMP Local 51 Union as steward, recording secretary and two terms as president.
He was an American Red Cross CPR instructor and blood donor.
Mike was a 19-year member of the Boy Scouts of America, serving as Troop 77 unit commissioner, district commissioner, Venturing Crew 71 advisor and Camp Lakota staff assistant shooting sports director.
He was a member of the NRA and an NRA-certified range safety officer instructor.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation, please address to: In memory of Michael Keber for Camp Lakota, c/o Black Swamp Area Council, 2100 Broad Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.