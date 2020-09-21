Michael L. Horg, 64, of Defiance, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at SKLD Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Defiance, Ohio.
He was born November 28, 1955, to Conrad and Velma (Mobley) Horg in Defiance, Ohio.
Michael worked as a laborer for GM. He was a member of enjoyed fishing, carpentry, and ceramics. Michael was a member of the UAW Local 211. In April of 1982, Michael suffered a traumatic head injury when he fell while working on a TV tower in Defiance.
Michael is survived by his three daughters, Shirley (Charles) Tavner of Amelia, Ohio, Shelly Moore of Toledo, Ohio, and Angel (Anthony) Tarlentino of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Mersades Vandenberg, Kylee Tavner, Cortnie Walker, Meranda Harrington, Matthue Horg, Justin Tavner and Alexis Robinson; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Debra Davis of Paulding, Ohio, and Deloris Phelps of Jacksonville, Fla.; and four brothers, Kenneth Horg of Continental, Ohio, Dennis Horg of Mark Center, Ohio, Ronald Horg of Cleveland, Ohio, and Larry Horg of Wauseon, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Velma Horg; a grandson, Mikael Harrington, and two brothers, Stanley and Donald Horg.
Private visitation and services will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home South/Lawson-Roessner Chapel with Life Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will take place in the Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
