Michael Holtsberry

Holgate — Michael J. "Mike" Holtsberry, age 67, of Holgate, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born on December 20, 1953, to the late John and Shirley (Bauman) Holtsberry in Defiance, Ohio. Mike was a 1971 graduate of Ayersville High School. On August 25, 1973, he married Becky (Bergeon) Holtsberry who survives. He worked at General Motors in Defiance over 20 years until his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and motorcycles. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Becky, his daughter, Heather (Mark) Giesige of Holgate, his three grandchildren, Hayley, Ryley and Sydney, his brother, Dave (Pam) Holtsberry of Dupont, Ohio, and his feline companion "Joey".
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sheryl Lamming.
In honoring Mike's wishes, there will be no visitation or services, and his cremains will be scattered in the ocean. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Ft. Defiance Humane Society or St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center's Home Away From Home. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
