BLUFFTON — Michael Earl Kaszowski Sr., 63, of Bluffton passed away Sunday afternoon March 14, 2021, at his residence.
Michael was born August 18, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, to Eugene M. Kaszowski and Nancy J. (Newton) Thirion who survive. He was a 1975 graduate of Bristol High School in Bristolville, Ohio. Michael served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a mill wright for General Motors for 27 years. He loved to fish, camp, just about anything that was outdoors. Michael would go out of his way to help someone in need. He enjoyed helping the Amish. He also enjoyed working on vehicles, especially Chevys.
Michael is survived by three sons: Michael E. Kaszowski Jr. of Huntington, Indiana; Keith M. Kaszowski of Sherwood, Ohio; John C. Kaszowski of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and a daughter Kelli J. Kaszowski of New Haven, Indiana; eight grandchildren; three siblings, Mark E. (Cindy) Kaszowski of Fort Wayne; Christine (Larry) Huff of Warren, Ohio; and Eugene Kaszowski Jr. of Oklahoma City,Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Kaszowski and a brother, Patrick E. Kaszowski.
A time to gather and remember Michael will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to the Veteran’s Hospital of Fort Wayne.
The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation. During the current guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomarich.com.
