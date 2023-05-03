DEFIANCE — Michael Joseph Chadwick, 70, of Defiance, died peacefully at Mercy Defiance Hospital on Monday, May 1, 2023. He eagerly awaited the return of his Lord Jesus Christ.
Michael was born in Toledo on March 19, 1953, the son of Robert and Joan (Orth) Otting. He graduated from St. Francis High School in 1971. In 1976 he graduated with a master's degree in educational psychology from the University of Toledo. Michael was a certified and licensed drug and alcohol counselor and supervisor. He retired as psychologist at CCNO in 2020. He was a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed target shooting and single-action cowboy shooting. He was into Ford muscle cars, both Mustangs and Cougars. He enjoyed woodworking and antiquing. In 1977, he married Marsha Ann Augsburger of Lima. Together, they enjoyed traveling and Ireland was the nicest trip.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Marsha, 2 brothers, Lee (Mary Pat) Perry and James (fiancée Monica) Otting and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William St., Holgate on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the celebration of his life at 2 p.m. with Pastor James Erven officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Arthritis Foundation or Prophecy Watchers. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Chadwick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.