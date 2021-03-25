Michael A. Nolan

Defiance — Michael Anthony Nolan died suddenly Tuesday morning, March 23, 2021.
Mike was born in Defiance to the late Margaret Jean and John Edward Nolan on February 9, 1951. He just celebrated his 70th birthday with family. He was the youngest of four: two sisters, Margaret Hansen of St. Paul, Minnesota, Maureen Nolan, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and one brother John Nolan III, Sylvania. Mike went to St. Mary's Elementary School, Gilmore Academy, Defiance High School and graduated from the University of Notre Dame, class of 1973. He cheered the "Irish" football team to many championships in South Bend, and all over the United States, including Yankee Stadium and Ireland. A True Fan.
After graduation he returned to Defiance and joined Dinner Bell Foods and worked in many capacities: Plant Manager of Defiance, Archbold and Troy, and later vice president of sales until Dinner Bell closed. He was well respected and liked by his peers. In 1991 Mike owned and operated "Mike's" convenience store in Defiance and Bryan. Retiring in 2016, he enjoyed playing golf, hanging at the Elks with friends, watching the Yankees, keeping up with his favorite authors, watching Turner Classic Movies, and weekly dinners with friends. Most of all Mike loved traveling to visit his children and grandchildren, watching them grow and their active lifestyles. Whether it be a text, phone call, card or the occasional pop-in visit, he was never too far.
Mike is survived by Jo Ann Sorg of Defiance; five children; and 12 grandchildren: Anthony (Nicole) of Defiance; Michael (18), Elliot (16), Kendall (14), Brady (14), Natalie Stahl (Ryan) of Charlotte, North Carolina; Millie Margaret (5), Michael (Beth) of Rocky River, Ohio; Sadie (16), Luke (13), Greer (9), Timothy (Alissa) of Lewis Center, Ohio; Owen (10), Matthew (5), Annalee Gioiella (David) of Darien, Connecticut; Luca (4) and Asher (2).
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Memorial service will be private. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers please consider, in his honor, filling up your child or friend's gas tank or donating to your personal charity.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
