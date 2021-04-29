Defiance — Michael A. Lucas, 58, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Mike was born on January 13, 1963, to Donald and Ruth Ann (Coffman) Lucas in Defiance, Ohio. He served our country in the U.S. Army Reserve. Mike worked for Baker-Shindler Construction in Defiance for several years. He enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler, listening to country music and watching western movies and Chicago PD.
Mike will be sadly missed by his mother, Ruth Ann Lucas of Defiance, and his daughters: Morgan Lucas of Michigan, and Megan Lucas of Las Vegas, Nevada. He also leaves behind two granddaughters, Lexis Lucas and Aryiana Zachrich; his brother Matt Lucas of Defiance; his sister Melissa Singer of Orlando, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald W. Lucas, sister-in-law, Terri Lucas, and his granddaughter, Faith Lucas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, from Noon-1 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Rev. Janet Strickland officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required for all services. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
